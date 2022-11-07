AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Balochistan govt urges IK to stop blame game against institutions

APP Published November 7, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Government’s spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah, while condemning the attack on Imran Khan, advised the PTI chairman to avoid baseless allegations against security institutions as it was an agenda of the enemies of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, she said that the blame game would weaken the country which could not be ignored. She asked the PTI chairman to rethink his policies in the best interest of the country.

“Pakistan armed forces are the life line of the country and a symbol of integrity and you are maligning the brave officers of the institution. You must rethink whether you are not becoming a part of a foreign agenda by doing so,” she questioned.

She said the country can move forward with unity, discipline and faith and the blame game started by former prime minister is breaking all three ultimately weakening the country and questioned that whether former prime minister was becoming part of the conspiracy against the country?

She reminded him that anybody holding the highest office, represents the country and blaming the person tantamount to blaming the country and a former Prime Minister must refrain from blaming and weakening the state institutions.

Paying tribute to the services of armed forces, she narrated the sacrifices of the officers and Jawans from the battle fields on the frontiers of the country to rescue and rehabilitation of the masses in natural catastrophes, she reminded him (Khan) the pain of the mothers who send their loving sons after grooming them to defend the frontiers of the country.

She said a brave officer of this institution Lt-General Sarfraz sacrificed his life in line with duty to rescue and rehabilitate the flood victims of Balochistan and the people of Balochistan she said were firmly standing behind the armed forces and will not let anybody to malign them.

Shah also advised the youth of the country to carefully use social media and keep a check on false and fake propaganda against the national institution and reminded them the saying of the Holy Quran not to spread any news without prior verification.

She said no doubt Pakistan was created on the name of Islam and the youth must follow the Holy Quran and Seerat of the Prophet (PBUH) instead of following any false way of life for the well being of the beloved country and as well as for personal benefit.

