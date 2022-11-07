‘Charter of Rights’: MQM-P leaders to meet Bilawal, Zardari

KARACHI: Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) leadership has decided to meet with Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chief Bilawal Bhutto and co-chair Asif Ali Zardari over the implementation of their ‘Charter of Rights’ with the PPP.

According to details, the MQM-P leadership would meet with the PPP chief and co-chair to discuss the slow progress on their ‘Charter of Rights’ signed ahead of the VONC. The meeting would take place after the Foreign Minister returns from his visit to China and Former President Asif Ali Zardari returns from Nawabshah.

The MQM-P leadership would discuss the issues relating to the local bodies. Important decisions would be made in the key meeting, party sources said.

In an earlier meeting with the PP leadership on October 21, MQM-P leader Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hassan said that they have had a breakthrough with the PPP on some issues after six months. Addressing the media after the party’s Rabta Committee session the MQM-P leader said that the MQM-P presented small traders’ and Karachi’s case in front of the provincial government. In Punjab, parties are trading MPAs for Chief Ministership, but they have not asked for anything other than Karachi’s rights, he added. Khwaja Izhar said that they have demanded the PDM leaders hold the local body polls in Karachi.