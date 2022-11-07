AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Snowfall continues for second day in Naran

APP Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:49am
KAGHAN: Snowfall continues intermittently for a second consecutive at many places in Kaghan Valley on Sunday. Tourist places including Naran, Batta Kundi, Bhisar, Lake Saif Al Muluk, Lake Lulosar and mountains received up to 6 inches of snow.

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) staff is present at various locations with machinery and to help and evacuate the vehicles of tourists. The first spell of snowfall in the upper parts of the Hazara division started yesterday.

After continuous snowfall on the second consecutive day, Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road has also been closed to all sorts of traffic and the commuters of Northern areas were directed to use Karakorum Highway (KKH).

According to the details, Babusar Top received more than ten inches and Naran six inches snow while on the hills four inches snowfall was recorded last night.

