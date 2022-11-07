AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Faizullah notified as chairman of PESCO board

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2022 06:24am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has notified Faizullah Khan, an independent director as new Chairman of the Board of Directors (BoD) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), said a press release issued here on Sunday.

An introductory meeting of the newly nominated Board of Directors was also held under his chairmanship in WAPDA Peshawar, the other day. Besides, members of BoD, higher authorities of PESCO also attended the meeting.

Other newly nominated directors are included Azam Khan Durrani (Independent Director), Mushtaq Ahmad Abbasi (Independent Director), Mohammad Nadeem (Independent Director), Abdul Haq (Independent Director), Syed Samar Shah (Independent Director), Iftikhar Ahmad Khan (Independent Director), Farhan Zafaer Jhagra (Consumer Representative Director), Misbahuddin (Consumer Representative Director), and Mohammad Haroon Khan (Consumer Representative Director).

Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PESCO, Executive Director (Representative of Power Division), Non-Executive Director (Representative of Finance Division and the Representative of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Non-Executive Director also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman PESCO said that putting PESCO on the path of progress is the responsibility of all members of the board. He said that the benefits of the development of the company would be pass-on to all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Board of Directors Power Division ministry of energy PESCO board Faizullah Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Faizullah notified as chairman of PESCO board

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

COP27 kicks off

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Swati never stayed in our lodges: SC

Arshad Sharif murder case: Excusing himself, Justice Paracha declines to head probe body

Read more stories