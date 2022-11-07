Faizullah notified as chairman of PESCO board

PESHAWAR: Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has notified Faizullah Khan, an independent director as new Chairman of the Board of Directors (BoD) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), said a press release issued here on Sunday.

An introductory meeting of the newly nominated Board of Directors was also held under his chairmanship in WAPDA Peshawar, the other day. Besides, members of BoD, higher authorities of PESCO also attended the meeting.

Other newly nominated directors are included Azam Khan Durrani (Independent Director), Mushtaq Ahmad Abbasi (Independent Director), Mohammad Nadeem (Independent Director), Abdul Haq (Independent Director), Syed Samar Shah (Independent Director), Iftikhar Ahmad Khan (Independent Director), Farhan Zafaer Jhagra (Consumer Representative Director), Misbahuddin (Consumer Representative Director), and Mohammad Haroon Khan (Consumer Representative Director).

Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PESCO, Executive Director (Representative of Power Division), Non-Executive Director (Representative of Finance Division and the Representative of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Non-Executive Director also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman PESCO said that putting PESCO on the path of progress is the responsibility of all members of the board. He said that the benefits of the development of the company would be pass-on to all.

