Grand conference of ophthalmologists held

KARACHI: The main purpose of this grand discourse was to acquaint local doctors with fast changing advancements in the field of ophthalmology, renowned surgeon and host Dr Sharif Hashmani said this while addressing a grand conclave of medical gurus, here on Sunday.

Hashmanis Group of Hospitals hosted a day-long international conference on pioneering innovations of ophthalmology (PIO) at a banquet hall. The focus of the event was the “Next Generation Ophtha-lmology.” Ophtha-lmologists from all over the country and doctors and surgeons from different countries, including the United Kingdom, were present at the occasion.

The speakers were of the view Pakistan lacks better and imperative facilities related to eye diseases compared to other countries. They stressed the government and private institutions should have to do much work in upgrading the services and infrastructure reading eye diseases sector.

Chairman Hashmanis Group of Hospitals, Dr Sharif Hashmani in his address briefed the distinguished audience that eye treatment has been divided into various departments to manage the easy treatment of complex and delicate nature of its diseases.

The leading surgeon added that the aim of this grand conference was to provide Pakistani doctors awareness about latest and modern treatment methods so that they can serve the people in a better way.

In response to the question, Dr Sharif replied that the unnecessary and excessive use of mobile phones by children was having extremely adverse effects on their mental and physical development along with severe eye diseases.

The gathering concluded with presentation of mementos to domestic and international speakers and guests. Leading businessman Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi also attended the distribution ceremony.

