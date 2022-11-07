AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Grand conference of ophthalmologists held

Press Release Published 07 Nov, 2022 07:56am
Follow us

KARACHI: The main purpose of this grand discourse was to acquaint local doctors with fast changing advancements in the field of ophthalmology, renowned surgeon and host Dr Sharif Hashmani said this while addressing a grand conclave of medical gurus, here on Sunday.

Hashmanis Group of Hospitals hosted a day-long international conference on pioneering innovations of ophthalmology (PIO) at a banquet hall. The focus of the event was the “Next Generation Ophtha-lmology.” Ophtha-lmologists from all over the country and doctors and surgeons from different countries, including the United Kingdom, were present at the occasion.

The speakers were of the view Pakistan lacks better and imperative facilities related to eye diseases compared to other countries. They stressed the government and private institutions should have to do much work in upgrading the services and infrastructure reading eye diseases sector.

Chairman Hashmanis Group of Hospitals, Dr Sharif Hashmani in his address briefed the distinguished audience that eye treatment has been divided into various departments to manage the easy treatment of complex and delicate nature of its diseases.

The leading surgeon added that the aim of this grand conference was to provide Pakistani doctors awareness about latest and modern treatment methods so that they can serve the people in a better way.

In response to the question, Dr Sharif replied that the unnecessary and excessive use of mobile phones by children was having extremely adverse effects on their mental and physical development along with severe eye diseases.

The gathering concluded with presentation of mementos to domestic and international speakers and guests. Leading businessman Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi also attended the distribution ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

surgeon Doctors ophthalmologists Dr Sharif Hashmani Hashmanis Group of Hospitals

Comments

1000 characters

Grand conference of ophthalmologists held

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

COP27 kicks off

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Swati never stayed in our lodges: SC

Arshad Sharif murder case: Excusing himself, Justice Paracha declines to head probe body

Read more stories