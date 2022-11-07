Admission to SU: 11,580 candidates take entrance test

HYDERABAD: The second phase of the pre-entry test for admission to more than 70 different bachelor degree programs for the academic year 2023 has been completed in Sindh University. As many as 11580 candidates including 3355 female and 8225 male students tried their luck for admissions in the second phase entrance test for around 10,000 seats.

Candidates looking excited for admission to various disciplines of their choice at Sindh University Jamshoro and its campuses expressed their satisfaction on the arrangements made for the test and the facilities provided to them.

Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Mohammad Siddique Kalhoro visited the campus and reviewed the examination process. He went through the exam halls to inspect the arrangements and asked the candidates about the facilities provided to them including water, biscuits and pens. He also enquired them about the complexity of the question paper which carried multiple choice questions.

Starting at 10 am, the entrance test continued for 90 minutes. For the entrance test, separate examination blocks were set up for 3355 female students in the Institute of Microbiology, Institute of Biochemistry, Institute of Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering, Department of Media & Communication Studies and Institute of English Language and Literature, while for 8225 male candidates, the exam halls were established in Arts Faculty Building, Department of Zoology, Faculty of Engineering & Technology and Institute of Physics.

In the second phase of the entrance test, the candidates 11,580 in number hailed from 10 districts of Sindh which included Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiyari, Thatta and Sujawal ventured their luck for admission to nearly 10,000 seats.

Speaking at a press conference at the Institute of Art and Design after the onset of the entry test, Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that various committees under the convener-ship of the senior professors and officers were constituted to conduct the two phases of the pre-entry test in the best way, which yielded positive results.

“Due to the excellent performance of the conveners and their team members, the second phase of the test has also been completed successfully”, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Talking on scholarship opportunities at Sindh University, he said that he had over Rs. 300 million in form of scholarships among 4,000 students on the campus. “We want every child to get a scholarship because the poorest students study here at SU”, he said.

Dr. Kalhoro said that the University of Sindh was not only a degree awarding institution, but it had been trying to inculcate knowledge and skills in students so that they might get jobs from the national job market and start businesses.

