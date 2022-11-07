Mixed trend witnessed in prices of essential food items

PESHAWAR: A mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities was witnessed in the local market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey revealed a slight decrease was registered in prices of vegetables, but the rates of pulses, flour, live chicken/meat, eggs, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, spices and others remained high-side.

Tomatoes price dropped at Rs160 per kilogramme, which was selling at Rs220 per kilogramme in the previous week, the survey observed.

It noted that the price of onion also plummeted as available at Rs80 per kilogramme against the price of Rs100-120 per kilogramme a few days back.

However, it was observed that prices of ginger and garlic remained unchanged as available at Rs400 per kilogramme and Rs350-380 per kilogramme respectively.

According to the survey, prices of other veggies remained unchanged in the local market.

Peas are available at Rs350 per kg, capsicum at Rs250 per kg, tori at Rs150 per kg, arvi at Rs150 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs150 per kg, cabbage at Rs120 per kg, cauliflower at Rs100 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs150 per kg, long gourd at Rs100 per kg, tinda at Rs100 per kg, bringle at Rs80 per kg, turnip at Rs120 per kg, old-seasoned potatoes are available at Rs90 per kilogramme, while fresh red-colored potatoes available at Rs70 per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs60 per kg.

The survey further added green chili priced at Rs250-300 per kg, whereas lemon price dropped at Rs120 per kilogramme from Rs150 per kilogramme.

Cucumber price was reduced by 40 per kg, carrots at Rs70 per kg and radish at Rs30-40 per bundle, it added.

Similarly, the price of live chicken/meat was remained unchanged as available at Rs280 per kilogramme, while price of farm eggs sharply increased which is being sold at Rs240-260 per dozen against the price of Rs220 per dozen in the previous week, while Chinese red coloured eggs are available at Rs 300-350 per dozen, the survey noted.

Similarly, it was observed that price of cow meat also remained high-side as available at Rs700 per kilogramme while mutton beef was available at Rs 1600-1700 per kilogramme in the local market.

According to the survey, flour prices remained unchanged as a 20-KG fine flour bag was available at Rs2250 and Danedar flour Rs2100 while other quality flour was sold at Rs1500-1700 and Rs2000.

Similarly, it was further revealed that the price of a 80-KG flour sac has increased at Rs9080

On the other hand, the bread makers [Naanbais) had been divided over the Roti price as the different rate/price of Roti imposed in the provincial capital Peshawar from Rs15 to Rs20 and Rs25 per Roti with weight of 135-150 gram.

While talking to this scribe, the ‘Naanbais’ [bread makers] have said the prices have continued to surge up so they have other options but the price of Roti would further be increased in the coming day.

Sugar is being sold at Rs96-100 per kg locally, the survey noted. It added prices of cooking oil/ghee of all quality and brands remained high in the retail market. Fresh fruit prices have become dearer in the local market as the sky-rocketed rates have made it difficult for salaried class to buy fresh fruit, the vendor and buyers said.

Afghanistan-imported red-apple is being sold at Rs 250-300 per kg, golden-coloured apple was available at Rs200 per kg, grapes at Rs 200-250 per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250 per kg, persimmon Rs150 per kg, guava at Rs150 per kg, muskmelon at Rs300-400 per piece or Rs100 per kg, Metay at Rs200 per kg, stored mangoes at Rs250/300 per kg, peach and Banana at Rs 90-100 per dozen.

