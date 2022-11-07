AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sibi-Harnai railway track to be completed by Jan: officials

APP Published 07 Nov, 2022 08:05am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is likely to complete reconstruction and rehabilitation work on the strategic Sibi-Harnai railway track by end of January 2023 with the help of National Logistics Cell (NLC).

“The railway track was made dysfunctional after a series of bomb blasts damaged as many as 22 steel bridges in the highly rugged and inaccessible area,” sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Sunday.

They said the track was badly damaged in 2006 and so far about 95 percent of the reconstruction work of the project was completed and remaining would be completed soon.

The sources said that Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had also taken keen interest regarding the projects and directed concerned official to complete the project at the earliest.

They said 10 railways stations were rendered dysfunctional for over lack of proper maintenance over a long period of time.

In March 2016, they said that a contract of rehabilitation and restoration of Sibbi-Harnai railway track along with up-gradation of railway stations was awarded to the NLC as no other construction firm agreed to undertake the project due to prevalent security situation and enormity of the task.

During initial survey of the track, they said that it was found that 22 steel bridges of different sizes were completely destroyed and required replacement.

They said in addition, a massive river protection work was to be undertaken to save the infrastructure. The quantum of work, non-availability of road access and requisite resources made the project ‘a formidable challenge.’

The sources said undertaking the project with the sincerity of purpose and utmost sense of duty, NLC officers, engineers and construction workers faced harsh weather conditions and a hostile security environment, and subsequently completed 95% of the rehabilitation works in record time.

The major task was the fabrication of steel bridges. The steel bridges were fabricated in Karachi and were transported all the way to the project site after painstakingly assembled by NLC engineers in a befitting manner, they added.

They said a total of nine railway stations along with tracks have been upgraded by NLC engineers including reconstruction of Harnai Railway Station and a complete renovation of Sibi Railways Station, which can be regarded as the finest railway station in Balochistan.

Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique National Logistics Cell Sibi Harnai railway track

Comments

1000 characters

Sibi-Harnai railway track to be completed by Jan: officials

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

COP27 kicks off

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Swati never stayed in our lodges: SC

Arshad Sharif murder case: Excusing himself, Justice Paracha declines to head probe body

Read more stories