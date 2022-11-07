AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Business & Finance

China Evergrande says its interests in land in Hong Kong sold for $637m

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022
BEIJING: China Evergrande Group said on Sunday its interests in a plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long district have been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million.

The proceeds will be used to repay some of the company’s financial obligations in relation to the project and a loss of about $770 million is expected to be recorded in respect of the project, the Chinese property developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities, the defaulted Chinese property developer has already seen many of its assets, both in mainland China and Hong Kong, seized by creditors.

