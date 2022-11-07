AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hungary plans to change central bank law to ease budget burden

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 07:00am
Follow us

BUDAPEST: Hungary’s government will have five years instead of the current eight days to reimburse the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) in case the bank posts a loss on its operations, according to a bill published by the Ministry of Finance late on Friday.

Hungary’s budget deficit has ballooned this year after a spending spree ahead of April elections, and with soaring energy prices and additional gas purchases from Russia contributing to expenditures.

The proposed amendment to the law regulating the operation of the NBH would allow the government to spread out payments to the bank into five equal sums over a period of five years, easing the immediate burden on the state budget.

The NBH posted a loss of 200.9 billion forints ($497.44 million) in the first half of 2022 alone, as its interest rate costs soared and balance sheet had expanded.

The goal of the proposed changes is to “ensure the central bank has adequate capital while lowering risks to the budget at the same time,” the Finance Ministry said in the legislation.

If the National Bank of Hungary makes a profit then it will pay 50% of that to the government as dividend, it added.

The central bank did not immediately reply to questions from Reuters on the proposed changes.

The Ministry of Finance said last month that Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government lifted the 2022 deficit target to 6.1% of economic output from 4.9%.

In order to rein in the deficit, the government announced hefty windfall taxes on banks and certain large companies in May. It also scrapped energy price caps for higher usage households since August.

National Bank of Hungary Hungary Hungary economy Hungary central bank law Hungary budget burden

Comments

1000 characters

Hungary plans to change central bank law to ease budget burden

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

COP27 kicks off

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Swati never stayed in our lodges: SC

Arshad Sharif murder case: Excusing himself, Justice Paracha declines to head probe body

Read more stories