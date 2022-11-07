AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on US jobs data

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday, with investors disheartened by falls on Wall Street and focus shifting to key US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.68 percent, or 463.65 points, to 27,199.74 while the broader Topix index ended down 1.29 percent, or 25.06 points, at 1,915.40.

The dollar fetched 147.96 yen in Asian trade against 148.25 yen in New York late Thursday.

The overnight decline in US shares came a day after the US Federal Reserve announced another sharp interest rate increase and said it was premature to think about pausing the hikes.

That was followed shortly by a similar big move by the Bank of England as part of the fight against inflation.

“Sell-orders are dominating the market on worries that US rate hikes will continue for a while,” Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

But the Nikkei index stopped falling at around 27,100 levels as trade became nervous ahead of US jobs data, the brokerage said.

Markets are watching the payroll figures, and “of importance will be average hourly earnings... to see whether the very acute labour market tightness is easing,” Tapas Strickland, senior analyst of National Australia Bank, said in a commentary.

Among individual shares, Mitsubishi Motors soared 18.01 percent to 616 yen after it revised up its full-year operating profit forecast.

Telecommunication firm KDDI dropped 4.06 percent to 4,255 yen after its second-quarter operating profit was worse than market consensus.

Nippon Yusen lost 3.48 percent to 2,563 yen, after the shipping firm reported rises in operating and net profits that were below market expectations.

Its rival Kawasaki Kisen slipped 1.22 percent to 2,187 yen, after it revised up its full-year profit forecast but it came in below market expectations.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index WallStreet

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on US jobs data

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

COP27 kicks off

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Swati never stayed in our lodges: SC

Arshad Sharif murder case: Excusing himself, Justice Paracha declines to head probe body

Read more stories