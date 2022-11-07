AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Nov 07, 2022
World

Serb policemen quit jobs in anti-Kosovo protest

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 06:38am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
NORTH MITROVICA, (Kosovo): Kosovo Serb policemen who work in the Jarinje and Brnjak border posts in the north of the country resigned on Sunday in protest over Pristina’s order to use Kosovo vehicle licence plates instead of those issued by Serbia.

The 300 resignations in the northern town of Mitrovica, reported by Serbian media, are part of a wider Serb movement to withdraw from state institutions including, courts, police, parliament and government.

In North Mitrovica, several thousand Serbs gathered at noon to protest against obligatory Kosovo licence plates. They waved Serbian flags and the Serbian national anthem was played.

The long-running licence plate row has stoked tensions between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo, which gained independence in 2008 and is home to a Serb minority in the north that is backed by Belgrade.

Serb policemen quit jobs in anti-Kosovo protest

