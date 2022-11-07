CM approves ‘Lahore Elevated Expressway’ project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi approved on Sunday the Lahore Elevated Expressway project and ordered for launching the Interchange Expressway Project from Gulberg to Babu Sabu at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting here, he also agreed to a proposal to run electric buses in the city.

The chief minister said that with the construction of elevated expressway, the map of Lahore would change in a few months. He ordered a review about the prospects of constructing commercial centres on the sides of the elevated expressway.

The CM was informed that the expenditure cost of construction of the elevated expressway on both sides comprising four lanes would be Rs 85 billion and the first expressway would be constructed from the east to the west in the Lahore city.