AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man Utd given reality check as Villa begin Emery era in style

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

BIRMINGHAM: Erik ten Hag labelled Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa as “unacceptable” as Unai Emery enjoyed a dream start to life as Villa boss on Sunday.

The Red Devils were unbeaten in nine games before their trip to Birmingham as Ten Hag’s project at Old Trafford was beginning to take shape.

But the visitors were blown away in a bright opening from the hosts as Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne struck inside the first 11 minutes. Luke Shaw’s strike deflected off Jacob Ramsey into his own net just before half-time to give United life.

But Ramsey restored Villa’s two-goal cushion four minutes into the second half with a cool finish from Ollie Watkins’ cut-back. “You have to read the game and get right the organisation. Not concede two goals — that’s totally unnecessary,” said Ten Hag of his side’s start.

“It’s not acceptable that you concede a goal so quickly in the second half on the counter-attack. “Our players are experienced. You have to win your battles. “It looked like they were fresher. That’s not acceptable. Players have to take responsibility and be ready.”

United missed the presence of the injured Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Antony, as well as the suspended Bruno Fernandes as defeat leaves them three points adrift of the top four in fifth.

The absence of Fernandes and decision to leave Harry Maguire on the bench saw Ten Hag’s hand Cristiano Ronaldo the captain’s armband just weeks after the Portuguese was disciplined for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham.

Ronaldo has still just scored once in the Premier League this season and endured another frustrating afternoon, which could have been even worse had a VAR review for violent conduct not deemed there was not enough in his clash with Tyrone Mings to justify a red card.

Manchester United Leon Bailey Lucas Digne

Comments

1000 characters

Man Utd given reality check as Villa begin Emery era in style

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

COP27 kicks off

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Swati never stayed in our lodges: SC

Arshad Sharif murder case: Excusing himself, Justice Paracha declines to head probe body

Read more stories