Customer care: Fesco chairman highlights importance of consumers

Published 07 Nov, 2022
FAISALABAD: Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Muhammad Tahsin Alvi said all officers and officials should resolve the consumers’ complaints on top priority basis and make consumers satisfaction as their motto, he expressed these views on the occasion of a visit to the Regional Customer Care Centre FESCO here. Board members Iftikhar Ahmed Ansari, Numan Khalid, Ali Ranjha and Raja Amir Hamza were also with him during the visit.

He further said the consumers are the most precious assets of the FESCO, they will provide all possible facilities and better customer care, which would enhance the prestige of the department. Similarly, Board of Directors will provide all possible support for providing the best services to the consumers & development of the organization and this will continue in the future as well, he added. He also checked the performance of the state of the art QR machine and token machine installed at Regional Customer Care Centre and asked questions from staff.

FESCO Customer care Malik Muhammad Tahsin Alvi

