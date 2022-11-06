India win toss, bat against Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup

MELBOURNE: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat against Zimbabwe in the final group game of the Twenty20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

The top-ranked Indians are already through to the semi-finals, after the Netherlands upset South Africa earlier in the day.

A win will see them top Group 2 and face England, who finished second in Group 1, in Adelaide on Thursday.

If they lose, they could finish below Pakistan on net run rate and meet New Zealand in Sydney a day earlier.

Zimbabwe are out of contention for the semi-finals but victory would secure a top-four group finish and automatic qualification for the next T20 World Cup.

India made one change, with Rishabh Pant in for Dinesh Karthik while Zimbabwe switched two players, with Wellington Masakadza and Tony Munyonga replacing Milton Shumba and Luke Jongwe.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (capt), Regis Chakabva, Wellington Masakadza, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)