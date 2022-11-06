Protesters brave rain to condemn attack on IK

ISLAMABAD: Despite heavy rain, a large number of people from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Saturday staged a protest demonstration at Faizabad condemning the assassination bid on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, demanding to bring the perpetrators behind the heinous act of crime.

The hide and seek between Islamabad police and the protesters continued for hours as the police kept firing teargas gas shelling on them to stop their entry into capital.

The protesters also pelted stones on Islamabad police, and the police retaliated with heavy teargas shelling and managed to ban their entry into capital.

The protesters chanted anti-government slogans. They said that they would not rest unless the perpetrators involved in the attack on PTI chief are brought to book, adding the days are gone when decisions used to be taken inside closed doors.

They said that Imran Khan is the red line and whoever had done the cowardly act to take his life will not be spared as his supports would take revenge.

The protesters comprising children, men, women, and elderly people also said that no power on earth can stop Imran Khan from coming into power.

They said that the sole reason to bring Imran Khan into power is that they want justice in this country, as the rulers and their collaborators have crossed all the limits of decency.

“We want to see Imran Khan in power again and the only thing we want is to reverse all the decisions taken by the incumbent regime, in which they got themselves freed from all their corruption cases,” said one Salma Ahmad, a protester.

He said that this is the demand of all the people, as the people want nothing from Imran Khan but doing justice for the cruelties the people had to face due to people at helm of affairs.

The protesters also accused the police and the FC personnel of snatching the motorcycles from the protesters and setting them ablaze, besides rounding up both men and women protesters at gun point.

A large number of police personnel of police, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and Rangers were seen guarding at Faizabad to stop the entry of the protesters from entering the capital.

A senior police official who declined to be named said that they have standing orders from the higher authorities not to allow the entry of the protesters in capital no matter what. He said that the law will take its course if anyone from the protesters makes any effort to take the law into his/her hand.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad Nasir Akber Khan announced that it has been decided that personnel of Sindh police would be send back to the provinces as there is no need of them.

He also said that the shipping containers placed on different entry points of the capital would also be removed.