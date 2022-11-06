AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Protesters brave rain to condemn attack on IK

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Despite heavy rain, a large number of people from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Saturday staged a protest demonstration at Faizabad condemning the assassination bid on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, demanding to bring the perpetrators behind the heinous act of crime.

The hide and seek between Islamabad police and the protesters continued for hours as the police kept firing teargas gas shelling on them to stop their entry into capital.

The protesters also pelted stones on Islamabad police, and the police retaliated with heavy teargas shelling and managed to ban their entry into capital.

The protesters chanted anti-government slogans. They said that they would not rest unless the perpetrators involved in the attack on PTI chief are brought to book, adding the days are gone when decisions used to be taken inside closed doors.

They said that Imran Khan is the red line and whoever had done the cowardly act to take his life will not be spared as his supports would take revenge.

The protesters comprising children, men, women, and elderly people also said that no power on earth can stop Imran Khan from coming into power.

They said that the sole reason to bring Imran Khan into power is that they want justice in this country, as the rulers and their collaborators have crossed all the limits of decency.

“We want to see Imran Khan in power again and the only thing we want is to reverse all the decisions taken by the incumbent regime, in which they got themselves freed from all their corruption cases,” said one Salma Ahmad, a protester.

He said that this is the demand of all the people, as the people want nothing from Imran Khan but doing justice for the cruelties the people had to face due to people at helm of affairs.

The protesters also accused the police and the FC personnel of snatching the motorcycles from the protesters and setting them ablaze, besides rounding up both men and women protesters at gun point.

A large number of police personnel of police, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and Rangers were seen guarding at Faizabad to stop the entry of the protesters from entering the capital.

A senior police official who declined to be named said that they have standing orders from the higher authorities not to allow the entry of the protesters in capital no matter what. He said that the law will take its course if anyone from the protesters makes any effort to take the law into his/her hand.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad Nasir Akber Khan announced that it has been decided that personnel of Sindh police would be send back to the provinces as there is no need of them.

He also said that the shipping containers placed on different entry points of the capital would also be removed.

protest PTI Imran Khan heavy rain

Comments

1000 characters

Protesters brave rain to condemn attack on IK

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’ ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

Good communication network essential for uplift, says Dar

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

Talks with IMF likely by month-end

Nawaz tells Shehbaz to take ‘quick’ legal action

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Officers in BS-17 to BS-22: MoC, MoFA to seek approval of executive allowance

‘Secret cameras’ installed in judicial complex, claims PTI leader

Read more stories