Crime cases on the rise in ICT

ISLAMABAD: The capital police registered over 85 cases of robberies, burglaries, mobile snatching, and car lifting during the last week.

Police data shows that auto thieves stole or snatched over 30 vehicles, armed men snatched 35 mobile phones, and robbers struck at 19 places in the capital and made off with cash and valuables worth millions of rupees, during the last week.

Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 30 vehicles including 26 motorbikes and eight cars.

Motorbikes stolen or snatched during the last week bore registration numbers, RIM-6716 of Usama, a bike of Mujahid, ANR-697 of Hilal, STO-3428 of Faisal Sabir, a bike of Muhammad Waseem, RIQ-9600 of Muhammad Attiqu, KOK-3536 of Zahid Khan, ISM-4912 of Sher Akram, a bike of Mehrullah, RIN-458 of Shafiq Ahmed, a bike of Sohail Ahmed, CL- 684 of Muhammad Saleem, GK-9072 of Muhammad Abbas, V-1186 of Khalid Khan, ANI-1611 of Muhamad Junaid, a bike of Shehzad Ahmed, and stole a bike CAN-370 of Abdullah.

Similarly, auto thieves also stole bikes bearing registration numbers, RLG-5107 of Sulman Sajid, a bike from Muhammad Farooq, a bike of Sulman Ahmed, a bike of Muhammad Zaman, a bike of Jamal, a bike of Raja Awais, a bike APF of Rizwan Shahid, a bike of Asad, and AQQ-462 of Walid Khan.

Auto thieves stole four cars bearing registration numbers, MNY-3110 of Mubarak Hussain, Q-1896 of Muhmmad Sarwar, LXN-3488 of Rashid Mehmood, and a car of Faizan.

Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Karachi Company, Shams Colony, Sabzi Mandi, and Industrial Area police stations.

During the last week, Karachi Company police registered six cases of mobile snatching, three cases of auto theft, and one case each of snatching at gunpoint and robbery.

Armed persons snatched three mobile phones from Anas and his friends, and snatched a mobile phone from Abdullah, Usman Ali, and Shakir in different areas of the Karachi Company police station. Robbers intercepted Asmat and snatched a purse containing cash. Armed robbers stole four tola gold ornaments from the house of Fozia.

Similarly, six cases of mobile snatching, one each case of robbery and auto theft was reported to the Shams Colony police station.

Unidentified armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Shahid Hussain and four mobile phones from Shoiab and his friends. An unidentified robber snatched the bike and mobile phone from Jamal and Asghar. During another incident, armed persons snatched a mobile phone, watches, and cash from Muhammad Wahab.

