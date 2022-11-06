‘Trade suffers from growing cost of shipping, port & logistics’

KARACHI: “Our trade and business is suffering due to immense demonstration of the growing cost of shipping, port, and logistics. This is not good for the growth of economy” said Ateeq ur Rahman, economic & financial analyst.

In addition to growing cost of shipping port and logistics the detention and demurrage charges by customs are unbearable, this is another burden to the importer.

Moreover, huge rentals of containers by shipping companies elevate the cost of doing business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022