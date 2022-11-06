Rain in Sindh likely from tomorrow

KARACHI: Daytime temperatures are likely to fall up to 4 Celsius in Sindh, as rain with thunderstorms is expected from Nov 7 (Monday) till Nov 8 (Tuesday), the Met Office said on Saturday.

A westerly wave entered the northern parts of the country on Nov 4, which is likely to extend over Balochistan and upper Sindh from Monday.

Thus, the new weather system may trigger rain-thunderstorms of light to isolated moderate intensity in Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Khairpur Kashmore and Ghotki Districts with Karachi Division from Monday evening through Tuesday.

The rainy spell is also likely to reduce the daytime temperatures up to 4 Celsius across the province.

In the next 24 hours: Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snow over hilly areas is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, north Balochistan, upper, central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Isolated heavy falls are also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and surroundings. Isolated hailstorm may hit parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab.

