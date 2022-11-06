AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rain in Sindh likely from tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
Follow us

KARACHI: Daytime temperatures are likely to fall up to 4 Celsius in Sindh, as rain with thunderstorms is expected from Nov 7 (Monday) till Nov 8 (Tuesday), the Met Office said on Saturday.

A westerly wave entered the northern parts of the country on Nov 4, which is likely to extend over Balochistan and upper Sindh from Monday.

Thus, the new weather system may trigger rain-thunderstorms of light to isolated moderate intensity in Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Khairpur Kashmore and Ghotki Districts with Karachi Division from Monday evening through Tuesday.

The rainy spell is also likely to reduce the daytime temperatures up to 4 Celsius across the province.

In the next 24 hours: Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snow over hilly areas is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, north Balochistan, upper, central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Isolated heavy falls are also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and surroundings. Isolated hailstorm may hit parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

met office Karachi weather weather forecast

Comments

1000 characters

Rain in Sindh likely from tomorrow

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’ ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

Good communication network essential for uplift, says Dar

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

Talks with IMF likely by month-end

Nawaz tells Shehbaz to take ‘quick’ legal action

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Officers in BS-17 to BS-22: MoC, MoFA to seek approval of executive allowance

‘Secret cameras’ installed in judicial complex, claims PTI leader

Read more stories