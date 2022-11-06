Governor vows to include women chambers in policymaking process

FAISALABAD: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-Ur-Rehman has assured to include women chambers in policy formulation process to promote women entrepreneurship and facilitating women led businesses, said Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) president Rubina Amjad. She was talking to the media after a high powered women entrepreneur’s delegation meeting with Governor Punjab here today.

Rubina said she apprised the Punjab governor of the numerous barriers and challenges, which has hindered them from entrepreneur’s success. Women entrepreneurs have been ignored to be supported on starting their venture in many emerging economies. She said they also face discrimination and gender inequalities owing to gender-bias power relations based on inequality and prejudice she added.

FWCCI president said she informed governor Punjab that cluster forming for small scale women entrepreneurs is very crucial. We can help them in getting orders from national and international markets in collaboration with national and international partners, she added adding that she urged for subsidized and better instalment plans to set up Women Enclave for women entrepreneurs at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).

Rubina said demand for government support was made to establish Skill Centre for hospitality/ garments/ health care for women educator under amenities categories at industrial zone. She told that in the meeting it was urged for reviewing women business loans schemes and making them available and accessible without collaterals to small scale women businesses. It was also urged that Punjab government support could help promote women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Punjab governor appreciated and assured to promote the women entrepreneurs and special initiatives taken up by the FWCCI president. He said with the implementation of these initiatives, it could help for growth of women entrepreneurs in the area.

The meeting was attended by a delegation headed by Rubina Amjad, president which include SVP Tasghera Tajammal, vice president Abiha Hamid, chairperson special initiatives Qurrat-ul-Ain, Sobial Aqeel, Huma Farrukh, Rukhsana Kausar, Shahida Aftab, Tehmia Pasha, Nimra Rahim and others on the occasion.

