Immediate general election only solution

Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, is resolute, determined, coherent and focused is a fact that has found its best expression from his presser at Shaukat Khanum Hospital where he’s under treatment for gunshot injuries and where he expressed his resolve that he would never give in at any cost after he was shot at and injured in a clear assassination attempt.

He is perhaps matchless in the country and abroad as confidence, enthusiasm and discipline of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief say it all. Although he has been hit by as many as four bullets, he is keen to take to the streets as soon he’s released by the hospital where he has been brought for a surgical procedure from Wazirabad where the party’s leadership and others came under attack during its long march.

Undoubtedly, this incident has undermined the incumbent government’s moral authority if it had any. It must give a firm date for snap elections to end the current political impasse which has only deepened after attack on the participants of long march, including party’s chairman.

Sidra Mohyuddin (Lahore)

