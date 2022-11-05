PTI supporters, law enforcement clash at Faizabad Interchange as protests resume

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and police clashed at Faizabad Interchange for a second day on Saturday as law enforcement made nearly 24 arrests in the capital city, Aaj News reported.

Protesters began pouring in at Faizabad Interchange and pelted stones at law enforcement agencies which prompted them to fire tear gas shells in response.

Protesters also burned tyres at Rawat in Islamabad and blocked the GT road which affected the flow of traffic.

Owing to the protest, Islamabad Police placed diversions for traffic moving from Murree Road Islamabad to Rawalpindi at Faizabad, Islamabad Police said on its Twitter handle.

“Alternatively, traffic is diverted to Islamabad Expressway,” it said. “Red Zone Entry/Exit is closed for traffic from Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk.”

Alternatively, Margallah Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk can be used, it said. All other roads in Islamabad are clear for traffic.

In Lahore, demonstrators gathered at Liberty Chowk. In Peshawar, PTI supporters gathered at toll plaza to protest.

Meanwhile in Karachi, the rally of demonstrators is heading towards Tibet Centre from Numaish.

On Friday, major cities across Pakistan including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and Quetta saw large-scale protests after an assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday. PTI supporters blocked the streets and chanted slogans in favour of Imran.

In Rawalpindi, protesters occupied Murree Road and Faizabad Interchange. Moreover, they pelted stones at the police at Faizabad Interchange while law enforcement agencies resorted to shelling and baton-charging. Police also employed the help of drones for shelling.

Five miscreants were arrested, reported Aaj News.

In Lahore, a large number of PTI supporters protested at Shahdara Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Liberty Chowk and Governor House. Traffic in these areas was diverted to alternate routes. Moreover, operations of the Metro Bus Service in the city have been suspended.

PTI supporters burned tyres outside the Governor’s House and some demonstrators tried to break into the building and broke CCTV cameras.