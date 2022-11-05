AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

No WhatsApp, only cricket talk for Proteas quicks: Parnell

AFP Published 05 Nov, 2022 01:04pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

ADELAIDE: Wayne Parnell on Saturday said South Africa’s “world-class” fast bowlers have avoided social media to form a strong bond as the team looks to go the distance at the Twenty20 World Cup.

The Proteas need a win in their final Super 12 match against the Netherlands in Adelaide on Sunday to confirm their spot in the semi-finals from Group 2.

South Africa, who lost their previous match to Pakistan after putting them in trouble at 43-4, have depended on their quicks to rattle opposition teams.

Anrich Nortje has claimed 10 wickets in four matches to lead the Proteas pace attack, which includes Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Parnell. Parnell, 33, said the key to success for the pace pack has been sticking together and discussing the game.

“Just try and spend time together, talk about cricket. That is something that kind of has been lost in social media and phones,” the left-arm quick said.

“After games you pick up your phones, you are on WhatsApp, social media, so we spoke about it in India in June, just to actually have moments when we talk about cricket.”

The team’s opening match was a washout before they hammered Bangladesh and beat India to brighten their semi-final hopes.

A loss to India in Perth pulled them back, but the Temba Bavuma-led side still control their fate in the tournament and Parnell said they are confident.

“It’s a crucial game for us tomorrow,” Parnell, who called it a virtual quarter-final, told reporters.

South Africa taking nothing for granted at T20 World Cup

“They are a quality side, they have shown that they can play good cricket, and hopefully it’s only in patches. If we bring our ‘A’ game I reckon we should have enough.”

‘Hungry to go the distance’

Table-toppers India, Pakistan and Bangladesh – all three to play their matches on the same day – are in the race for a final-four place alongside South Africa.

South Africa have never reached the final of a World Cup, but Parnell said the unity and hunger of this side gives them hope.

“I think the first thing that really stands out is the unity. I think people are really enjoying other people’s successes, also everyone just trusting each other,” said Parnell.

“Not really looking at one or two players to put in performances for us. Also everybody is hungry to go the distance. That’s probably one thing that stands out for me.”

Asked about South Africa’s reputation for choking, Parnell said: “When we get that first trophy hopefully it will go away, but until then it will always be there.”

The Netherlands are out of the semi-finals race but put in an impressive show in their previous win against Zimbabwe, and all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe said they remain confident of putting up a fight against the Proteas.

“I think South Africa is a good outfit,” he said.

“I think we’ve played some good cricket at stages this tournament, and we know on the day we can turn them over if we just stick to what we’ve been doing well and just compete on the day.”

India Pakistan Netherlands Adelaide T20 World Cup Proteas Wayne Parnell

Comments

1000 characters

No WhatsApp, only cricket talk for Proteas quicks: Parnell

Chinese leadership communicated: Security of Chinese, projects ‘highest priority’

China agrees to provide latest met equipment: Saad

Thar power plant to get PPA effectiveness from execution date

South Africa, India eye T20 World Cup semi-finals

TAPI gas pipeline: Only Turkmenistan offered strategic commitment: Musaddiq

Furnace oil: Slow upliftment may lead to closure of refineries

RON 95 and above: ECC hikes PL from Rs20 to Rs50 per litre

Biden insists Democrats can win US midterms

Army reacts strongly to allegations

Persons not appearing on ATL: Commissioners told to enforce collection of higher rates of WHT by banks

Read more stories