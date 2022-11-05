SPI inflation up 0.53pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on November 3, recorded an increase of 0.53 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items, including tomatoes (15.97 percent), onions (9.38 percent), bananas (3.77 percent), potatoes (2.88 percent) and salt powder (2.58 percent) and non-food item matchbox (1.34 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 30.60 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (213.16per cent), tomatoes (79.14per cent), diesel (74.51per cent), petrol (62.75per cent), pulse gram (62.52per cent), moong (55.40), cooking oil 5 litre (54.36per cent), gents sponge chappal (52.21per cent), washing soap (51.91per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (51.78per cent), bananas (50.23per cent), maash (49.25per cent), masoor (47.73per cent), and mustard oil (45.53per cent), while decrease observed in the prices of chillies powder (41.85per cent), sugar (20.29per cent) and gur (5.56per cent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 214.88 points against 213.74 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.18per cent) items increased, nine (17.64per cent) items decreased and 21 (41.18per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and for above increased by 0.90 per cent, 0.82 per cent, 0.68 per cent, 0.59 per cent and 0.41 per cent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over previous include tomatoes (15.97 per cent), onions (9.38 per cent), bananas (3.77 per cent), potatoes (2.88 per cent), salt powdered (2.58 per cent), toilet soap lifebuoy (1.38 per cent), matchbox (1.34 per cent), Sufi washing soap (0.63 per cent), mutton (0.56 per cent), garlic (0.50 per cent), sugar (0.48 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.43 per cent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.39 per cent), moong (0.39 per cent), irri-6/9 (0.34 per cent), eggs (0.25 per cent), powdered milk Nido(0.22 per cent), cooked beef (0.11 per cent), cooked daal (0.04 per cent), milk fresh (0.03 per cent) and tea prepared (0.02 per cent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included chicken (3.77 per cent), masoor (2.25 per cent), LPG (1.75 per cent), pulse gram (1.08 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.17 per cent), maash (0.16 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.09 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.08 per cent) and wheat flour bag 20kg (0.07 per cent).

The commodities prices of which remained unchanged included bread plain (small size), beef with bone, curd, mustard oil, gur, chilies powder National, tea Lipton Yellow Label, cigarettes Capstan, long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver Philips, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, and telephone call charges.

