Illegal land allotment: Dost Mazari sent to judicial remand

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Friday denied further physical remand of former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and sent him to jail on judicial remand in a case of alleged illegal allotment of land.

Earlier, a team of the ACE produced Mazari before the magistrate on expiry of his previous remand and requested for his further custody.

Counsel of Mazari opposed the request for further remand and asked the magistrate to discharge his client in the case. He said the ACE arrested Mazari in a political motivated case at the behest of the Punjab government.

The magistrate accordingly turned down the request of the prosecution and sent Mazari on judicial remand.

Mazari, being the deputy speaker, had conducted the first election of the Punjab chief minister after the resignation of Usman Buzdar wherein Hamza Shehbaz had defeated incumbent Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022