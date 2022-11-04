SBP’s reserves up $1.5bn on ADB inflows

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.5 billion during last week due to arrival of inflows from Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The SBP’s reserves stood at $8.913 billion during the week ended as on Oct 28, 2022 compared to $ 7.44 billion on October 21, 2022, depicting an increase of $ 1.473 billion in a week. This increase is attributed to the receipt of $ 1.5 billion from the ADB.

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks rose by $44 million to $ 5.766 billion at the end of last week. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 14.679 billion as of Oct 28, 2022 up from $ 13.162 billion a week earlier.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022