AGL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.54%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
AVN 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.65%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
EFERT 81.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 53.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.72%)
FCCL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.01%)
FLYNG 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
GGGL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.81%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
OGDC 70.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.28%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PRL 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
TPL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.99%)
TPLP 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.94%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.77%)
UNITY 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.4%)
WAVES 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.69%)
BR30 15,443 Decreased By -175.3 (-1.12%)
KSE100 41,918 Decreased By -172.4 (-0.41%)
KSE30 15,256 Decreased By -138.9 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: rupee slide, weak demands drag India rates down

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
Follow us

MUMBAI/ HANOI/BANGKOK: India rice export prices slipped to a two-month low this week on softer demand and a drop in the rupee, while rates for the staple in Thailand saw a slight uptick.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $370-$375 per tonne, down from $375-$384 last week, amid a plunge in the rupee, increasing traders’ margins from overseas sales.

Demand from African buyers has been softening amid rising supplies from the new season crop, said an exporter based in Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

However, heavy rainfall in India had damaged rice just before harvesting in key producing states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh earlier this month.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices were quoted at $405-$410 per tonne, compared with $405 last week. Traders say demand has been quiet since deliveries are being made.

The supply situation is steady as slight drops in water levels did not impact production and there was limited damage from flooding, they said. “Rice from northeastern Thailand is coming onto the market,” a Bangkok-based trader said. Prices of Vietnam’s 5% broken rice were unchanged from a week ago, at $425-$430 per tonne, free on board.

Traders said domestic prices are rising due to tight supplies, while exporters are increasing their purchases from farmers to fulfil their export contracts. “The dong currency has this year fallen 8% against the dollar, encouraging exporters to boost sales,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said. Preliminary shipping data showed 15,300 tonnes of rice is to be loaded at Ho Chi Minh City port in the Nov. 1-11 period, with most of the rice heading to the Philippines and Papua New Guinea.

Rice Rice export rice price rice rates

Comments

1000 characters

Asia rice: rupee slide, weak demands drag India rates down

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

Export-oriented sectors to get power at an all-inclusive rate of Rs19.99 per unit

Government slams assassination attempt

ISPR condemns attack

‘Fake’ supplies FBR to hold probe against sugar dealers

SPAs on sale of subsidiaries’ share capital: ECC approves change of control from Eni to PIOGCL

ECs can sell 20pc inward remittances to customers: SBP

Rs536.53bn target for Nov: ‘Pull your socks up,’ FBR chief tells Chief Commissioners

Tariff increase in Oct: Nepra refuses to endorse PBS claim

Dr Faisal-led team treating Imran Khan

Read more stories