AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.4%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
EPCL 53.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.89%)
FCCL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.49%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
TPL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.69%)
TPLP 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.73%)
TREET 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.24%)
UNITY 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
WAVES 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 4,162 Decreased By -30 (-0.71%)
BR30 15,453 Decreased By -165.2 (-1.06%)
KSE100 41,913 Decreased By -177.9 (-0.42%)
KSE30 15,241 Decreased By -153.6 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
Follow us

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (November 03, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 02-11-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,500        235        16,735        16,235       +500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,683        252        17,935        17,399       +536/-
===========================================================================

Copyright business recorder, 2022

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton spot rates

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

Export-oriented sectors to get power at an all-inclusive rate of Rs19.99 per unit

Government slams assassination attempt

ISPR condemns attack

‘Fake’ supplies FBR to hold probe against sugar dealers

SPAs on sale of subsidiaries’ share capital: ECC approves change of control from Eni to PIOGCL

ECs can sell 20pc inward remittances to customers: SBP

Rs536.53bn target for Nov: ‘Pull your socks up,’ FBR chief tells Chief Commissioners

Tariff increase in Oct: Nepra refuses to endorse PBS claim

Dr Faisal-led team treating Imran Khan

Read more stories