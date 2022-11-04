Swati’s appeal to CJP: Faisal, Fahim and Ayaz should also be ‘stripped naked’

ISLAMABAD: In a passionate appeal to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati on Thursday demanded that “Faisal, Fahim, and Ayaz” should also be “stripped naked” at D Chowk like he himself was after he was taken into custody last month.

Talking to media personnel and without elaborating on the trio of “Faisal, Fahim, and Ayaz” — whom he accused of stripping him naked — the senator said that he does not want anything “less than stripping Faisal, Fahim and Ayaz naked” at D-Chowk so that the nation could see their ugly faces.

“I want them to be stripped naked at D-Chowk so that no one can dare treat anyone like they did to me. No one should be above the law and all those involved in abusing and stripping me naked should be made an example,” he maintained.

“Only Allah knows the agony I am passing through due to what they did to me in front of my family. I don’t want anything which they stole from my house during the raid, but I will never forgive the assault on my dignity and honour and as long as I am alive, I will keep knocking the doors for justice both at national and international levels,” he added.

Pointing towards the Supreme Court building, he said that it is Allah who has bestowed them with a huge responsibility of doing justice and expressed optimism that judges at the apex court would do justice to him.

He said that if Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had any role in handpicking a district nazim, senator, awarding plot from any housing society or any other favour like other politicians, this is the time it must bring it to the fore.

“I’m not [late] Salman Taseer, or Nawaz Sharif to be afraid of the ISI as I’ve done nothing wrong as no one can question my political career which is unblemished,” he maintained.

“What was my fault? Why they did this to me? Was a single tweet [against the army chief] a sin that big to be treated like this? When I’m off to bed, I wake up after 15 minutes and Allah knows which kind of pain I’m going through,” he questioned.

He continued that his case is going to be the test case for the court as there are people who are blessed with both courage, and character, adding the powers that be think they are above the law and the constitution but the judges at the apex court know the sanctity of the law and the constitution, and they would do justice to him.

He said that he is not the man who be afraid of the ISI, adding he will not rest and will fight against the trio until they are brought to the dock and made an example for what they did to him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022