AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.74%)
GGGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.33%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.74%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TPL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 121.15 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (4.17%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
WAVES 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.76%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.48%)
BR100 4,192 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,618 Increased By 235.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 42,091 Increased By 146.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,395 Increased By 45.4 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: Pentagon chief

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2022 12:22am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian forces can retake the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russian troops, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, in what would be a major defeat for Russia in its invasion of its neighbor.

Austin's remarks coincided with a Russian-installed official in Kherson region saying Moscow was likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, signaling a significant retreat, if confirmed.

Ukraine said it was still fighting in the area and was wary of the occupying Russian forces setting a trap.

Austin did not answer a question about whether Russian forces were preparing to leave. But, in perhaps his most optimistic comments yet on the Ukrainian counter-offensive, expressed confidence in their ability to beat back Russian forces.

"On the issue of whether the Ukrainians can take the remaining territory on the west side of the Dnipro river and in Kherson, I certainly believe that they have the capability to do that," Austin told a news conference at the Pentagon.

Russia extends evacuation zone in Ukraine’s Kherson region

"Most importantly, the Ukrainians believe they have the capability to do that. We have seen them engage in a very methodical but effective effort to take back their sovereign territory."

The region's capital and river port Kherson is the only big city Russia has captured intact since its invasion began on Feb. 24.

The area the Ukrainians are seeking to retake on the west bank of the river also includes one side of a huge dam across the Dnipro which controls the water supply to irrigate Crimea, the peninsula Russia has occupied since 2014.

Russia has fought for months to hang on to the pocket of land it holds on the west bank at the mouth of the Dnipro river that bisects Ukraine. Moscow had sent tens of thousands of troops to reinforce the area, one of its biggest battlefield priorities.

Ukraine has targeted the main river crossings for months, making it difficult for Russia to supply its huge force on the west bank. Ukrainian troops have been advancing along the river since bursting through the Russian frontline at the start of October, although their advance had slowed.

Pentagon Lloyd Austin Ukrainian forces RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: Pentagon chief

Long march to continue as per schedule, says Fawad following assassination attempt on Imran

Imran has named 3 people behind assassination attempt: Asad Umar

ISPR condemns 'firing incident' during long march, wishes Imran speedy recovery

Punjab govt should make public details of initial investigation: Marriyum

Coalition govt condemns firing incident, orders inquiry

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $1.47bn, stand at $8.91bn

Rupee weakens further, settles at 221.95 against US dollar

Wall St slides as Fed signals more interest rate hikes

Army chief will be appointed in 'due course': Marriyum

Fourth successive gain: KSE-100 up 0.35%, settles over 42,000

Read more stories