AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Breach of undertaking’: SC seeks explanation from Imran Khan

Terence J Sigamony Published 03 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to file a detailed reply on the agencies’ reports and the federal government’s allegations by Saturday (November 8) that the undertaking given to the Court was breached.

The chief justice said; “We moved in this case carefully and so far have exercised great restraint.” The court expressed surprise at how Imran Khan on arriving in Islamabad at night on May 25 stated he was aware of the order, while in his reply he maintained that he was unaware of the SC order, wherein, ‘Azadi March’ was restricted from entering the D-Chowk.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, comprising Justice IjazulAhsan, Justice MuneebAkhtar, Justice YahyaAfridi, and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi, heard a contempt petition of the federal government against the PTI chairman for violating the commitment given to the apex court not to hold a protest at the D-Chowk.

The chief justice further said that on May 25 the order was issued to maintain peace, adding; “We don’t want our pen to be misused. We have to protect the Constitution”. Referring to the PTI protest, the CJP said they bring 20,000 people and make the lives of 200,000 people miserable.

The CJP also recalled the judgment of Justice QaziFaez Isa regarding Faizabaddharna, which was issued in light of the TLP sit-in at Faizabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad Supreme Court Federal Government Imran Khan D chowk PTI chairman Azadi March

Comments

1000 characters

‘Breach of undertaking’: SC seeks explanation from Imran Khan

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Wood, timber import: certain conditions suspended

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Fed delivers big rate hike

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

SC terms ICSID award in Reko Diq case a ‘nuclear bomb’

Read more stories