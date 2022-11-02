AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ferrari sales, earnings guidance shift higher

AFP Published 02 Nov, 2022 08:17pm
Follow us

MILAN: Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari said Wednesday it had raised its 2022 earnings guidance after posting double-digit gains in sales and earnings.

The firm with the prancing horse logo reported a net profit of 228 million euros ($225 million) for the third quarter, an increase of 10 percent from the July-September period last year.

That beat the 216 million euros analyst consensus compiled by financial data provider FactSet.

Sales rose by 19 percent to 1.25 billion euros.

EU strikes deal to ban combustion-engine cars by 2035

Ferrari also managed to avoid the supply chain problems that have plagued other automakers, posting a 16 percent increase in deliveries to 3,188 vehicles.

Chief executive Benedetto Vigna said “all these lead us to revise upward our 2022 guidance on all metrics.”

It now expects approximately five billion euros in sales revenue and 1.73 billion euros in operating profits.

“Today, we continue to manage an outstanding order book: with the exception of few models, our entire range is sold out,” added Vigna.

Ferrari

Comments

1000 characters

Ferrari sales, earnings guidance shift higher

China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan

Not government’s stance to initiate talks with PTI, says Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad Police says officers working according to law, vows to protect citizens' lives, properties

Rupee depreciates 0.35%, settles at 221.43 against US dollar

SC gives lifeline to Imran Khan in contempt case

Third successive gain: KSE-100 up 0.33% after China pledges assistance to Pakistan

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after brief outage

COAS Bajwa visits Army Strategic Forces Command headquarters

Kohli stars as India beat Bangladesh to stand on brink of T20 semi-finals

Read more stories