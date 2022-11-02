Oct CPI accelerates to 26.6pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased to 26.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.2 percent in the previous month and 9.2 percent in October 2021, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As per the monthly review of price indices by the PBS, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, CPI increased to 4.7 percent in October 2022 as compared to a decrease of 1.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.9 percent in October 2021.

The average CPI in the first four months of the current fiscal year was 25.49 percent compared to 8.74 percent during the same period of last year.

According to the Bureau data, prices of onions, tomatoes, fresh vegetables, wheat flour, tea, fresh fruits, chicken, pulse gram, dry fruits, milk fresh, meat, electricity charges, woolen cloth, household servant, construction input items and house rent increased during the period under review.

The National Consumer Price Index for October 2022 is increased to 4.71 percent over September 2022 and increased to 26.56 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. October 2021.

The CPI inflation general increased to 26.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.2 percent in the previous month and 9.2 percent in October 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 4.7 percent in October 2022 as compared to a decrease of 1.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.9 percent in October 2021.

The CPI inflation Urban increased to 24.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 21.2 percent in the previous month and 9.6 percent in October 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 4.5 percent in October 2022 as compared to a decrease of 2.1 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.7 percent in October 2021.

The CPI inflation Rural increased to 29.5 percent on a year-on-year basis in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 26.1 percent in the previous month and 8.7 percent in October 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to five percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.2 percent in October 2021.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 24 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 28.6 percent a month earlier and an increase of 15.3 percent in October 2021. On a MoM basis, it decreased by 1.5 percent in October 2022 as compared to a decrease of 1.4 percent a month earlier and an increase of 2.1 percent in October 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased to 32.6 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 38.9 percent a month earlier and an increase of 21.2 percent in October 2021. On a MoMbasis, it decreased by 0.5 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.4 percent a month earlier and an increase of 4.2 percent in the corresponding month i.e. October 2021.

Inflation reading falls slightly in September, clocks in at 23.2%

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 14.9 percent on a YoY basis in Oct 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.4 percent in the previous month and 6.7percent in October 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 1.3 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.9 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.9 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2021.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 18.2 percent on YoY basis in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 17.6 percent in the previous month and 6.7 percent in October 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 1.5 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.4 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.0 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2021.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased to 22 percent on a YoY basis in October 2022 as compared to 19.5 percent in the previous month and 8.7 percent in October, 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 1.9 percent in October, 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.1 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2021.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 26.7 percent on YoY basis in October 2022 as compared to 24.4 percent in the previous month and by 8.2 percent in October 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased to 2.7 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 2.5 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.6 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2021.

The MoM top few commodities which varied from the previous month and contributed to Urban CPI among food which increased include onions (67.73 percent), tomatoes (40.73 percent), fresh fruits (10.98 percent), tea (9.82 percent), fresh vegetables (9.55 percent), wheat flour (8.9 percent), dry fruits (6.04 percent), dessert preparation (5.14 percent), chicken (3.98 percent), meat (2.09 percent), rice (1.56 percent), moong (1.28 percent), milk fresh (1.21 percent), beans (1.02 percent) and sugar (0.36 percent) and decreased in masoor (10.29 percent), maash (2.73 percent), cooking oil (2.7 percent), mustard oil (1.84 percent), pulse gram (1.77 percent), gram whole (1.48 percent), potatoes (1.46 percent) and vegetable ghee (0.33 percent). Among non-food items prices of which increased include electricity charges (89.59 percent), woolen cloth (6.15 percent), household servant (5.01 percent), construction input items (2.72 percent), household equipment (1.96 percent), solid fuel (1.74 percent), house rent (1.08 percent) and construction wage rates (0.29 percent) and decreased in liquefied hydrocarbons (11.37 percent) and motor fuel (4.22 percent).

The YoY top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. October 2021 among food items which increased include tomatoes (219.34 percent), onions (165.66 percent), gram whole (69.80), pulse gram (65.08 percent), besan (62.25 percent), mustard oil (61.14 percent), masoor (61.07 percent), fresh vegetables (58.87 percent), cooking oil (58.06percent), maash (55.33 percent), vegetable ghee (52.5 percent), moong (49.84 percent), wheat (45.77 percent), tea (41.89 percent), rice (40.76 percent), wheat flour (37.38 percent), milk fresh (29.61 percent), meat (25.34 percent), potatoes (20.65 percent), fish (15.4 percent), chicken (12.22 percent) and gur (0.39 percent) and decreased in sugar (11.84 percent) and condiments and spices (10.97percent).

Among non-food which increased include motor fuel (64.81 percent), stationery (44.5percent), washing soap/detergents/matchbox (41.49 percent), transport services (41.27 percent), motor vehicles (34.29 percent), construction input items (32.03 percent), motor vehicle accessories (31.31 percent), electricity charges (24.95 percent), cotton cloth (24.16 percent), household equipment (21.4 percent), solid fuel (20.88 percent) and construction wage rates (12.72 percent).

MoM top few commodities which varied from the previous month and contributed to rural CPI in food which increased in onions (59.54 percent), tomatoes (38.4 percent), fresh vegetables (16.45 percent), wheat flour (15.21 percent), tea (14.77 percent), fresh fruits (13.05 percent), wheat (10.14 percent), potatoes (4.38 percent), chicken (3.8 percent), pulse gram (1.99 percent), pulse moong (1.83 percent), dry fruits (1.75 percent), mustard oil (1.71 percent), rice (1.44 percent), pulse mash (1.12 percent), milk fresh (1.12percent), meat (0.42percent) and sugar (0.27percent) decreased: masoor (4.65 percent), cooking oil (2.28 percent) and vegetable ghee (1.62 percent).

Among on-food which increased include electricity charges (89.59 percent), woolen cloth (1.54 percent), house rent (1.29 percent), construction input items (1.09 percent), household equipment (1.08 percent), construction wage rates (0.29 percent), and motor vehicles (0.03percent) and decreased in liquefied hydrocarbons (12.72 percent) and motor fuels (4.32 percent).

YoY top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year, i.e. October 2021 in food items which increased include tomatoes (276.96 percent), onions (166.05 percent), gram whole (79.99 percent), masoor (72.91 percent), pulse gram (67.18 percent), mustard oil (57 percent), fresh vegetables (56.98 percent), maash (55.76 percent), vegetable ghee (54.73 percent), cooking oil (54.42 percent), wheat (50.05 percent), moong (47.14 percent), rice (38.7 percent), milk fresh (26.23 percent), potatoes (26.19 percent), meat (25.61 percent), fish (15.08 percent) and chicken (11.73 percent) and decreased in sugar (16.7 percent) and gur (1.75 percent).

Among non-food items which increased include motor fuels (67.22 percent), construction input items (35.86 percent), stationery (31.3 percent), liquefied hydrocarbons (31.15 percent), solid fuel (26.86 percent), electricity charges (24.95 percent), motor vehicles (14.85 percent), construction wage rates (13.26 percent), education (10.16 percent) and house rent (5.86 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022