Physical remand of Dost Mazari extended

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday extended the physical remand of former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari for another two days in a case of alleged illegal allotment of 2,500 kanal lands in Rajanpur district.

Earlier, a team of the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) produced Mazari before the magistrate on expiry of his two-day remand. Prosecutor of the ACE said before the court that further custody of the suspect was required to complete the investigation. He said record relating to land measuring 8717 acres was being investigated and added the investigating officer wanted to take the suspect to Rojhan.

The counsel of Mazari opposed the request for further remand and said the Multan bench of the Lahore High Court had already suspended the inquiry wherein the ACE arrested Mazari. The counsel argued that his client had been implicated in the case purely on political consideration. He said nothing was required to be recovered from the custody of Mazari. He, therefore, asked the court to deny the ACE further remand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022