Punjab governor returns four bills to PA for review

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
LAHORE: The Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman is learnt to have raised objections on four bills approved by the provincial assembly and returned the same to the Punjab Assembly for reconsideration.

The governor used this option under Article 116 of the Constitution in the public interest. The bills which have been returned by Governor Rehman include: Punjab Ministers’ Salaries, Allowances & Privileges Act 2022, Punjab Ehsas Programme Bill 2022, Punjab Local Government Bill 2021 and Urdu Language. The Punjab Local Government Act, 2021 was sent back for the second time after raising objections.

The sources claimed that the governor suggested that in Punjab Ehsas Programme Bill, the Ehsas Council member be equivalent to the rank of additional secretary. The governor further noted that the Local Government Bill, 2021 was not an original bill as the Punjab Assembly only made amendments to its sections 10 and 187. Since it’s an amended bill, it would be considered as a bill passed again by the Punjab Assembly on Oct 19 and the Governor Secretariat was intimated about it on Oct 20, the sources added.

The governor also raised reservations on the Punjab Ministers’ Salaries, Allowances and Privileges (Amend) Bill, 2022 saying that it would incur burden on the financial kitty. He said that under the Ministers’ Salaries Act, the provincial ministers have got services of two Elite squads at their disposal which is unnecessary.

