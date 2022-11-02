Security arrangements finalised for ‘Tableeghi Ijtima’

LAHORE: The senior command of the Lahore police has started assessment surveys for finalizing security arrangements of the upcoming annual congregation of “Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtima” starting from Thursday (Nov 3) in Lahore.

“At present, the most important assignment of Lahore police is to provide foolproof security to the Raiwind congregation and all out efforts are been made to provide maximum protection to the participants of this sacred event in coordination with different departments, including the city district government and the event organizers,” said Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while talking to the media during his visit to Raiwind Tableegi Markaz on Tuesday.

DIG Operations Lahore Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SP Security Syed Aziz, SP Sadar Division and SP Traffic and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. The CCPO inspected main arena, temporary residential areas, parking stands, police pickets and duty points of the deployed police officers.

He also met with the organizers of the congregation and discussed with them security arrangements. Talking on the occasion, he said the Lahore police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan under which more than 2,500 police officers have been deputed on security duties.

SP Sadar Division Hamza Aman Ullah and SP Security Syed Aziz briefed the CCPO about security arrangements whereas SP Traffic Asif Siddique informed him regarding the traffic managements plan.

Dogar said that millions of believers and citizens not only from inside the country but also from abroad will be participating in the congregation and therefore ensuring their security should be their mission. He instructed that the faithful would be allowed to enter the congregation only after their complete checking through a three-layer security check by police and volunteers nominated by the management of the Tableegi Ijtima. He further said that police officials in plain dresses have also been deployed at the congregation to keep an eye on each and every movement and possible suspects.

The CCPO claimed that data of citizens residing in nearby houses, hotels, guesthouses, bus stops and railway stations through geo-fencing, biometric verification and Hotel Eye app. “Checking of the citizens and vehicles at exit and entry points of the city has been beefed up through e-police gadgets,” he said, adding that parking arrangements have also been made separately for the facilitation of the participants.

He said that more than 800 traffic officers will be deputed in field and seven parking stands have been made at the congregation with five break downs and 20 fork lifters. Police desks have also been established for the assistance of the participants.

