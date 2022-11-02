AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
Punjab stops issuing permits for supplying flour to other provinces

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department (PFD) has reportedly stopped issuance of permits for supplying wheat flour to other provinces by the flour mills.

Stoppage of supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces may create disruption in availability of wheat there. The Punjab Flour Mills Association (PFMA-Punjab) protested against this step and termed it an act against the constitution. It asked for immediate restoration of issuance of permits for delivery of private wheat flour as agreed mutually.

PFMA Punjab Chairman Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad Mattu reacting to this step said flour mills of Punjab were supplying private wheat and wheat products to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces. Since the Punjab government is supplying wheat at low rates to supply flour to the people at cheap prices, a procedure has been devised to issue permits for the delivery of wheat products with mutual consultation to monitor its use. Permits were being issued for delivery of wheat and wheat products purchased from the open market to other provinces; however issuance of permits has been stopped suddenly without any reason or notice.

