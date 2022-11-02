AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
TikTok, Zindagi Trust hold digital safety workshops

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
KARACHI: In keeping with their commitment to creating digital safety awareness in Pakistan, TikTok and Zindagi Trust have held another round of workshops in government schools.

The workshops were conducted in Karachi at the SMB Fatima Jinnah Government School and the Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government School, with the aim of disseminating information on how to navigate the digital world securely.

Prior to the workshops, surveys were conducted by Zindagi Trust to gauge the level of understanding people have of the internet and its usage and the results were used to prepare contents for the sessions.

Close to 1000 students, aged 13+ attended the workshops, along with 200 teachers and more than 600 parents, to discuss and learn about best practices of internet usage and how they can become responsible digital citizens, to cultivate a safe online community across the nation. The workshops covered a range of topics including; safety features available on TikTok for parents and students, harmful behaviours prevalent on social media, ways to share appropriate information, identifying fake news and misinformation, and reporting mechanisms to report illicit and harmful content.

These workshops also provided an extensive guide on how to be a responsible digital citizen keeping in mind the diverse facets of the digital realm.

A grade 7 student from SMB Fatima Jinnah quoted: “These sessions taught me about safety features available on TikTok and ways to identify scamming, cyber-bullying and cyber-harassment. It has also helped me navigate social media platforms more safely."

Adnan, a parent who attended the workshop remarked: “This initiative is unlike any other, I believed I had a comprehensive knowledge about most things digital but I’m walking out having learned so much more.” Another parent stated: “Being here made me realize how important it is to have a progressive dialogue with our children rather than restricting them from digital access, awareness for parents about such topics will definitively help bridge the generational disconnect present.”

