Pakistan

Normal to below normal rainfall likely till Jan

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
KARACHI: The country is expected to experience normal to below normal rainfall during Nov 2022 till Jan 2023, according to the new seasonal outlook of the Met Office.

Parts of northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan may see a below normal rainfall over the period.

However, southern Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh are expected to receive nearly normal rainfall during Nov to Jan 2023.

The temperatures are likely to remain above normal over northern parts of the country but slightly above normal over western to south-western region and nearly normal over areas in the east.

From Nov 2022 till Jan 2023, temperatures are expected to inch down in the country. Dry weather may benefit harvesting of the Kharif crops.

“Dry condition will have negative impact on air quality index in urban (southern and central Punjab) areas of the country,” the Met said.

Over the period, dust raising winds will also start in southern parts of the Punjab and upper Sindh.

Normal to below normal rainfall likely till Jan

