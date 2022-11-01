AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,809 Increased By 544 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,286 Increased By 224.9 (1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE and US to spur $100bn in clean energy projects

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:08pm
Follow us

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates and the United States have signed a partnership to spur $100 billion of investments in clean energy projects and add 100 gigawatts of clean energy globally by 2035, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

“Together, we will spur large-scale investment in new energy technologies, in our own countries, around the world and in emerging economies,” US energy envoy Amos Hochstein said a statement carried on WAM.

The statement said the partnership would “assemble and stimulate” private and public sector funding and support for clean energy innovation, carbon and methane management, advanced reactors including small modular reactors, and industrial and transport decarbonisation.

OPEC+ ‘only a phone call away’ if markets need balancing: UAE minister

Under the initiative, the UAE, an OPEC oil producer, and the United States would provide technical, project management and funding assistance for commercially and environmentally sustainable energy projects in other countries.

“The energy transition needs a realistic, practical and economically viable plan to deliver climate progress together with energy security and inclusive economic growth,” Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, said in the statement.

The initiative will also focus on investing in responsible and resilient supply chains, promoting investment in green mining as well as production of minerals and materials vital to the energy transition.

OPEC+ energy projects oil producer OPEC countries UAE US relation

Comments

1000 characters

UAE and US to spur $100bn in clean energy projects

CPI-based inflation jumps in October, clocks in at 26.6%

Rupee records marginal gain, settles at 220.65 against US dollar

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz to discuss 'CPEC revitalisation' as he arrives in China

Oil up more than 1% as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 2023

After Atlas Honda, Pak Suzuki also jacks up motorcycle prices in Pakistan

French ambassador calls on COAS, discusses regional security situation

Death toll rises to 135 in Indian bridge collapse as rescue operations continue

ECC allows Russian wheat import on G2G basis

Read more stories