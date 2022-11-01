PM leaves for China today

AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day visit to China today (Tuesday) for holding talks with Chinese leadership on a host of issues of mutual interest with a special focus on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the Prime Minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

This would be Prime Minister’s first visit to China since assuming office in April this year and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on 16th September this year.

Prime Minister’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

The Prime Minister will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

The two sides will review the “all-weather strategic cooperation partnership” and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/ agreements in diverse areas.

The visit is taking place after the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting that took place on October 27 and the Prime Minister’s talks with the Chinese leadership will also focus on advancing the CPEC.

The Prime Minister during his talks with the Chinese leadership will also exchange views the proposed reforms in the UN Security Council on which the two sides have similar views. Both China and Pakistan are among the countries that are against any expansion in permanent members of the Security Council.

