SAPM Pasha gets revenue collection update from FBR chief

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Pasha Monday met Chairman Federal Board Asim Ahmad and FBR members to have input on updated position of revenue collection, reforms and operations.

Tariq Pasha visited the FBR Headquarters and had one-on-one meeting with the tax authorities. FBR Chairman gave briefing to the Special Assistant to the PM on strategy to meet revenue target, broadening the tax base and recovery/litigation. Later, Tariq Pasha visited all FBR members separately at their offices for courtesy calls. Tariq Pasha will sit in the FBR Headquarters and guide the FBR Chairman and his team of tax managers on reforms and revenue collection.

According to notification, the Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of rules of business 1973, has been pleased to appoint Tariq Mehmood Pasha as special assistant to the PM on Revenue with the status of minister of state, with immediate effect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022