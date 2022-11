ISLAMABAD: A four-member delegation of the European Parliament on Monday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, during the meeting, they discussed flood situation in Pakistan, GSP plus and entire gamut of important regional and global issues.

It added that the Minister of State expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s growing multifaceted ties with the European Union.

