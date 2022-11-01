AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
Pakistan

PDWP approves 13 uplift schemes

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved thirteen development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 36,517.44 million.

These schemes were approved in the 23rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Strengthening of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan at the cost of Rs. 650 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Chunian to Habib Abad Lahore Multan Road, Length=19.95 Km, District Kasur (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 449.621 million, Widening / Improvement of Jhang Sahiwal Sargodha Road in District Sargodha at the cost of Rs. 2,180.206 million, Rehabilitation / Reconstruction of Road from Faisalabad Road to Lahore Road along with Canal Bank Length 28.47 Km in District Sargodha at the cost of Rs. 1,179.868 million, Widening / Improvement / Reconstruction of Road from Millat Road Chak No. 115/JB to 62/JB via 114/JB, 113/JB, 111/JB, 112/JB, 1/JB 46/JB, 47/JB, 50/JB Baba Bakala, 56/JB, 60/JB Length-55 Km, District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 911.852 million, Construction of Dual Carriageway from Sheikh Fazal to Chichawatni, Length-24.15 Km, Sahiwal at the cost of Rs. 4,555.787 million, Improvement of Energy Efficiency in WASA Systems at the cost of Rs. 495.000 million, Feasibility Study for Solarization of Courts and District Session Courts of Punjab (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 10.000 million, Improvement of Bus Stops, Sahiwal at the cost of Rs. 110.109 million, High Street Livable Model Road, Arra Tullah Road Livable Model Road, Pedestrian & Cycling Track, Sahiwal at the cost of Rs. 1,639.831 million, Grade Separator at Railway crossing at Shahabpur Road, Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 2,105.57 million, Signals and Junctions Improvement at Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 1,483.40 million and Construction of Parking Sheds for Solid Waste Machinery in Sahiwal and Sialkot City (2nd Revised) at the cost of Rs. 507.406 million.

PDWP development schemes Abdullah Khan Sumbal

