Pakistan is important for Bangladesh: envoy

KARACHI: Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh S M Mahbubul Alam while declaring Pakistan as an important country for Bangladesh in terms of exports, said the business communities of both countries can promote bilateral trade through mutual contacts. This will bring substantial benefits to the economies of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Addressing the members of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), he said in Bangladesh 500 spinning units are working and Bangladesh imported 100,000 ton of polyester fibre in 2021.

Deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh further said Bangladesh encourages foreign investments, and ready-made garments is a major item of export.

Envoy informed that an International Trade Fair will be Organized in January 2023 at Dhaka and the members of PYMA are invited to participate in the Fair. The visa facility will be provided to them.

Sohail Nisar, senior vice chairman PYMA said we will play our full role to further strengthen the trade and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Sohail requested the deputy high commissioner to give maximum visa facilities to Pakistani businessmen, and to make possible the exchange of delegations from both the countries, besides organizing single country exhibitions, bilateral trade can also be promoted.

