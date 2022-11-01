KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (October 31, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
126,095,089 86,360,496 3,059,479,014 1,946,379,793
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 187,228,588 (229,400,280) (60,203,468)
Local Individuals 2,621,041,527 -7,553,061,425 424,003,593
Local Corporates 1,149,900,715 -3,269,823,764 (363,800,125)
