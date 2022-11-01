Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
Name of company Date Time
=========================================================
Ecopack Limited 04-11-2022 11:00
Dandot Cement Company
Limited 04-11-2022 14:30
Al Shaheer Corporation
Limited 04-11-2022 11:00
Hira Textile Mills
Limited 05-11-2022 14:30
=========================================================
