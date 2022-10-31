AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq given additional portfolio of law and justice

  • Development comes a week after PML-N Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar resigned from the post citing personal reasons
BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 07:17pm
Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was given the additional portfolio of law and justice on Monday, Aaj News reported. The development comes a week after PML-N Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar resigned from the post citing "personal reasons."

The Cabinet Division also confirmed the appointment in its notification, which read: “In terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the prime minister has been pleased to allocate the portfolio of law and justice to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the federal minister for economic affairs, with immediate effect.”

Tarar stepped down last week amid reports that the military establishment was unhappy with him over the incident of "anti-establishment slogans" raised in his presence at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore.

Tarar was the chief guest at the Asma Jahangir Conference where some of the participants shouted slogans against the establishment during his speech.

He was also said to be under immense pressure for casting his vote in favour of some "junior judges", along with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who were being elevated to the Supreme Court.

