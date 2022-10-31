AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lukaku picks up new hamstring injury, say Inter

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2022 06:06pm
Follow us

MILAN: Romelu Lukaku has suffered a new hamstring injury less than a week after making his return to action for Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on Monday.

In a statement, Inter said that Belgium striker Lukaku had picked up a “strain in the hamstring of his left thigh”, the same muscle which kept him out of action for two months.

Inter added that the 29-year-old would be “reassessed in the next few days”, and Italian media report that he is not yet at risk of missing the World Cup.

Lukaku made a stunning comeback on Wednesday when he scored in a 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen which sent Inter through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

He also featured from the bench in Saturday’s 3-0 stroll past Sampdoria as Inter moved up to fifth in Serie A, eight points behind league leaders Napoli.

However his latest injury blow means he will miss Inter’s Group C trip to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and is almost certain to be absent for Sunday’s clash at fierce rivals Juventus.

Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku

Comments

1000 characters

Lukaku picks up new hamstring injury, say Inter

Visit to China aimed at enhancing trade, attracting FDI: PM Shehbaz

Rupee ends depreciation run, settles with 0.72% gain against US dollar

Ukraine grain exports resume as Turkey fights to save deal

Dollar climbs ahead of busy week for central banks

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

Park View Enclave withdraws intention to acquire 51% stake in Silkbank

Twitter to lay off 25% of workforce in first round of job cuts: Washington Post

OGDC, PPL to participate in reconstituted Reko Diq project

Atlas Honda hikes bike prices by up to Rs15,000, new prices to come into effect from Nov 1

OPEC+ can be trusted to balance markets, UAE minister says

Read more stories